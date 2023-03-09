Teenager in custody after Lincoln carjacking

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to the report of a robbery early Tuesday morning.

LPD were dispatched at 12:28 a.m. to an area near 27th and W Streets and spoke to an 18-year-old man who reported being pulled from his Volkswagen Passat at gunpoint by two men. The victim said the suspects then left the area in his vehicle.

On Wednesday at 12:45 p.m., officers conducted a follow-up investigation and saw a 17-year-old boy pumping gas into the victim’s Passat at a gas station near 1st Street and Cornhusker Highway. LPD said they took the teenager into custody and found a controlled pharmaceutical amphetamine in his pocket.

The teenager was transported to the Youth Detention Center and referred for Accessory to Robbery and Possession of Controlled Substance.

