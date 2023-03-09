THURSDAY: Boys State Basketball scores and highlights

2023 NSAA Boys State Basketball
2023 NSAA Boys State Basketball(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2023 NSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament is underway in Lincoln with games at Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Devaney Center. The tournament runs March 8-11 with champions crowned on Saturday.

View the bracket for the 2023 NSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament below and check back throughout the day for scores and highlights.

