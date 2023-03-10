16-year-old may have been accomplice in murder of Lincoln man at Fonner Park, police say

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police arrested a 16-year-old boy who they say was involved in the Thursday murder of 62-year-old Todd Scherer of Lincoln at Fonner Park.

Police said the boy was present when Scherer was shot and killed. Twenty-year-old Logan Hunts Horse of Wounded Knee, S.D., was arrested Thursday for Scherer’s murder. Police say Scherer was hit with a baseball bat and shot in the torso. Hunts Horse and the boy then took Scherer’s wallet which was planned prior to the shooting, according to police.

“It appears the victim and suspects knew each other and this was not a random attack,” GIPD Captain Dean Elliott said.

Hunts Horse was arrested for first degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, robbery and discharge of a firearm at occupied structure.

Police arrested the boy for robbery, accessory to murder and accessory to use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Grand Island Police and the Grand Island Fire Department responded to the horse stables on Stolley Park Road Thursday at 10 a.m. on a report of an unconscious man. There they found Scherer dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

Shortly thereafter, police arrested Hunts Horse after finding him asleep in another tack room in the same barn. Captain Elliott said he was booked into the Hall County jail for murder. Police found a handgun which is believed to be the murder weapon.

Logan Hunts Horse (Hall County Dept. of Corrections)

