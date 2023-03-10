Agriculture company faces $531K fine after Nebraska worker suffocates in grain bin

A worker suffocated in a grain bin in Roseland, Nebraska on Sept. 12, 2022.
A worker suffocated in a grain bin in Roseland, Nebraska on Sept. 12, 2022.(KSNB)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSELAND, Neb. (WOWT) - An OSHA investigation says the death of a northeast Nebraska man did not have to happen.

The 34-year-old man died of suffocation after being engulfed in corn in Roseland while he was attempting to clean out a grain silo in preparation for the fall harvest.

OSHA says that Agri-Service Center Roseland disregarded federal regulations designed to prevent this kind of tragedy. Also, the man’s personal protective equipment was allegedly not adequate for protecting him from the hazard.

The company is now facing a $531,000 fine.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julius Sandrock
Taylor Swift stalker wanted for attempted kidnapping in Grand Island
Players from SEM and Osceola kneel to pray after the game at midcourt on Thursday.
THURSDAY: Boys State Basketball scores and highlights
Logan Horse Hunts was arrested for murder in Grand Island.
Murder investigation at Fonner Park after Lincoln man found shot to death
Teenager in custody after Lincoln carjacking
2023 NSAA Boys State Basketball
WEDNESDAY: Boys State Basketball scores and highlights

Latest News

Joseph Reyna
Lincoln man arrested after caught peeking though woman’s window
Burn unit tech helps with independence
New devices help burn unit patients complete simple tasks at CHI Health St. Elizabeth
A 62-year-old Lincoln man was killed at Fonner Park. Prosecutors charged two people in...
16-year-old boy charged as accessory in Fonner Park murder of Lincoln man
Burn unit tech helps with independence
Burn unit tech helps with independence