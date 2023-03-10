Deputy finds fentanyl, meth during traffic stop

44 pounds of meth and fentanyl pills discovered during a traffic stop.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SEWARD COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - Meth, thousands of fentanyl pills and a stolen gun were discovered during a traffic stop last weekend, leading to the arrests of two people.

On Saturday, March 4, a Seward County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Tahoe on I-80 eastbound in the Milford area.

During the traffic stop, the deputy became suspicious of the two men in the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted based upon information provided by the driver and deputy discovered multiple packages of meth and fentanyl pills.

A total of 44 pounds of meth and approximately 9,000 fentanyl pills were discovered in the car. The deputy also found a stolen firearm in the car.

Fausto A. Castro-Mendoza of Phoenix, Arizona, and Jesus Villanueva of Denver, Colorado, were taken into custody. Castro-Mendoza was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver and Villanueva was also found to be a fugitive from justice due to outstanding warrants issued in Colorado.

