FRIDAY: Boys State Basketball scores and highlights

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2023 NSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament is underway in Lincoln with games at Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Devaney Center. The tournament runs March 8-11 with champions crowned on Saturday.

View the bracket for the 2023 NSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament below and check back throughout the day for scores and highlights.

CLASS A

Bellevue West vs Westside, 6 p.m.

Millard North vs Gretna, 7:45 p.m.

CLASS B

Skutt Catholic vs Crete, 1:30 p.m.

Platteview vs York, 3:15 p.m.

CLASS C1

FINAL: Auburn 54, Omaha Concordia 53

Ogallala vs Ashland-Greenwood, 10:45 a.m.

CLASS C2

Freeman vs Cedar Catholic, 1:30 p.m.

Amherst vs Tri County, 3:15 p.m.

CLASS D1

FINAL: North Platte St. Patrick’s 43, Dundy County-Stratton 40

Maywood-Hayes Center vs Johnson-Brock, 10:45 a.m.

CLASS D2

Wynot vs Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 6 p.m.

Shelton vs Parkview Christian, 7:45 p.m.

