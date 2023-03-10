FRIDAY: Boys State Basketball scores and highlights

2023 NSAA Boys State Basketball
2023 NSAA Boys State Basketball
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2023 NSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament is underway in Lincoln with games at Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Devaney Center. The tournament runs March 8-11 with champions crowned on Saturday.

View the bracket for the 2023 NSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament below and check back throughout the day for scores and highlights.

CLASS A

Bellevue West vs Westside, 6 p.m.

Millard North vs Gretna, 7:45 p.m.

CLASS B

Skutt Catholic vs Crete, 1:30 p.m.

Platteview vs York, 3:15 p.m.

CLASS C1

FINAL: Auburn 54, Omaha Concordia 53

Ogallala vs Ashland-Greenwood, 10:45 a.m.

CLASS C2

Freeman vs Cedar Catholic, 1:30 p.m.

Amherst vs Tri County, 3:15 p.m.

CLASS D1

FINAL: North Platte St. Patrick’s 43, Dundy County-Stratton 40

Maywood-Hayes Center vs Johnson-Brock, 10:45 a.m.

CLASS D2

Wynot vs Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 6 p.m.

Shelton vs Parkview Christian, 7:45 p.m.

THURSDAY: Boys State Basketball scores and highlights
WEDNESDAY: Boys State Basketball scores and highlights

