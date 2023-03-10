FRIDAY: Boys State Basketball scores and highlights
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2023 NSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament is underway in Lincoln with games at Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Devaney Center. The tournament runs March 8-11 with champions crowned on Saturday.
View the bracket for the 2023 NSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament below and check back throughout the day for scores and highlights.
CLASS A
Bellevue West vs Westside, 6 p.m.
Millard North vs Gretna, 7:45 p.m.
CLASS B
Skutt Catholic vs Crete, 1:30 p.m.
Platteview vs York, 3:15 p.m.
CLASS C1
FINAL: Auburn 54, Omaha Concordia 53
Ogallala vs Ashland-Greenwood, 10:45 a.m.
CLASS C2
Freeman vs Cedar Catholic, 1:30 p.m.
Amherst vs Tri County, 3:15 p.m.
CLASS D1
FINAL: North Platte St. Patrick’s 43, Dundy County-Stratton 40
Maywood-Hayes Center vs Johnson-Brock, 10:45 a.m.
CLASS D2
Wynot vs Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 6 p.m.
Shelton vs Parkview Christian, 7:45 p.m.
