Happening this weekend in Lincoln

If you're looking for something to check out in Lincoln this weekend, here are a few ideas with Friday Fast Facts from Visit Lincoln.

2023 NSAA Boys State Basketball

These teams have worked hard all season and the best of the best are competing for the title of Nebraska State Champions. Come out and support these young athletes. All tickets to this event need to be purchased online at https://gofan.co/app/school/NSAA. This event is at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Devaney Sports Center and Lincoln Southeast High School.

All day through Saturday; Day passes start at $20

Great Plains Game Festival

Great Plains Game Festival 2023 marks its 10th year of sharing their love of board games and growing the cardboard community. This three-day board gaming event will take place downtown this year! it will feature hundreds of games, events for the whole family and tons of prizes and game giveaways. You don’t want to miss Lincoln’s largest board gaming event of the year. This event is at The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel.

Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 1:59 a.m., Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; See website for game prices

Author Visit – Christopher Vondracek – Dancing with Welk

Join Francie & Finch Bookshop in welcoming Christopher Vondracek. He is the author of Dancing with Welk: Music, Memory, and Prairie Troubadours (2022). This book blends memoir, travelogue and cultural history to create a nuanced and often hilarious ode to the landscapes and musical traditions of the Northern Great Plains. He will be in the shop, sharing with guests his adventures. This event is at Francie & Finch Bookshop.

Saturday 4:30-9:30 p.m.; Free

Justin Kane Live Performance

Come enjoy a live duo acoustic performance by the talented Justin Kane accompanied by his fiddle/guitar player! This event is at Rock n’ Joe Coffee.

Saturday 7-9 p.m.; Free

Lincoln Symphony Orchestra Presents LSO Goes to Tatooine

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, George Lucas and John Williams embarked on a journey that would enchant generations of movie-goers and would go on to become one of the most successful and influential franchises in all of motion picture history. LSO will perform selections from al three trilogies in the Skywalker Saga, and music from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Solo. A Star Wars Story, and The Mandalorian. The program also features Nicholas Li, the winner of LsO’s Young Artist Competition, performing the first movement of Elgar’s Cello Concerto. This event is at The Lied Center for Performing Arts.

Saturday 7:30 p.m.; Single tickets: $15 & $35, Youth: $5

