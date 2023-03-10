Lincoln man dies after two-vehicle crash in southwest Omaha

A Lincoln man has died following a crash near 96th and I Streets Friday afternoon.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Lincoln man has died following a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

Just before 2:30 p.m. Omaha Police officers were dispatched to an accident at 96th and I Streets.

OPD tells 6 News a Ford Focus ran a stop sign at the intersection. The Ford was then struck by a southbound 2015 Jeep Cherokee.

The driver of the Ford, 45-year-old William Peters, was rushed to the hospital with CPR in progress. He died shortly after arrival.

The driver of the Jeep was treated at the scene for aches and pains.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julius Sandrock
Taylor Swift stalker wanted for attempted kidnapping in Grand Island
Players from SEM and Osceola kneel to pray after the game at midcourt on Thursday.
THURSDAY: Boys State Basketball scores and highlights
44 pounds of meth and fentanyl pills discovered during a traffic stop.
Deputy finds fentanyl, meth during traffic stop
Logan Horse Hunts was arrested for murder in Grand Island.
Murder investigation at Fonner Park after Lincoln man found shot to death
Teenager in custody after Lincoln carjacking

Latest News

Assortment of cookies
Crumbl Cookies brings a sweet addition to Lincoln
A capped insulin cost gives hope to Lincoln doctors, patients
Sports Director Kevin Sjuts breaks down highlights from the NSAA Boys Basketball tournament...
Boys State Basketball Semifinal Highlights (6pm Report)
A broken water pipe at the Nebraska State Penitentiary has affected four housing units, placing...
Around 600 Nebraska State Penitentiary inmates affected by broken water pipe
Saturday High Temperatures
Weekend Forecast: Rain/snow chances to start, dry to end