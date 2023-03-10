Lincoln man arrested after caught peeking though woman’s window

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a man after he was caught peeking through a woman’s window Thursday.

At 7:36 p.m., LPD was dispatched to a residence near N 66th Street and Logan Avenue on the report of a man looking through a 54-year-old woman’s bedroom window.

The victim was alerted of the man after receiving a notification on her home security system.

After searching the area, LPD found 64-year-old Joseph Reyna and detained him. The victim’s security footage identified Reyna as the man peaking through the window.

Reyna was transported to jail and lodged for Trespassing and Disturbing the Peace.

According to court documents, Reyna has been caught peeking into windows and arrested for trespassing multiple times - dating back to 1985.

