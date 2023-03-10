Nebraska State Patrol K9 officers receive new protective vests

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska State Patrol K9′s received new bullet and stab protective vests from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a non-profit organization.

The potentially lifesaving body armor provided for the NSP K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified.

NSP K9s who received new vests thanks to a charitable donation were Jerry, Amos, Chase, Ezra, Fahn, Gable, Havik, Lee, Malloy, and Tilt.

Each vest was sponsored by donors.

K9 Jerry’s vest was sponsored by an anonymous donor and was embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”

K9 Amos’s vest was sponsored by Bridget McGowan of Tehachapi, CA and has been embroidered with the sentiment “In honor of all working, retired and departed K9s”.

K9 Chase and K9 Lee’s vests were sponsored by the Bomonti Family of Renton, Washington and have been embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Janice Bomonti”.

K9′s Ezra, Fahn, Gable, Havik, Malloy and Tilt’s vests were sponsored using general funds and have been embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”

Malloy (Nebraska State Patrol)

The non-profit organization was established in 2009 and is a 501(c)(3) charity. Their mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

With the help of both private and corporate donations, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,970 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.