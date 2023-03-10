Police: 5 dead in apparent murder-suicide in South Florida

FILE - Police found three females and two males dead from apparent gunshot wounds, officials said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MIAMI LAKES, Fla. (AP) — Police in South Florida were investigating five deaths Friday in what they believe to be a murder-suicide.

Miami-Dade police officers responded to a Miami Lakes home Friday morning after a relative requested a welfare check because she had been unable to contact the occupants, a news release said.

After meeting with the relative, uniformed officers entered the residence through a rear window, authorities said. Inside, they found three females and two males dead from apparent gunshot wounds, officials said. The wounds of one man appeared to be self-inflicted, leading investigators to believe the case was a murder-suicide.

Police didn’t immediately release the names or ages of the deceased or a motive for the shootings.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

