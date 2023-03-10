Weekend Forecast: Rain/snow chances to start, dry to end

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The streak of pleasant, sunny and seasonally warm weekend weather has come to an end. This weekend will bring below average temperatures and breezy conditions. Much of the state will see the chance for precipitation on Saturday too.

The weekend will kick off with gloomy, breezy and cool conditions, plus the chance for rain, snow, wintry mix and possibly some freezing drizzle. Saturday will start off with the chance for rain, wintry mix and snow for much of the eastern half of the state. Precipitation will continue to push southeast/eastward through portions of central and eastern Nebraska through the course of the morning and into the late afternoon. A few areas could see freezing drizzle, which may cause slick spots on sidewalks, walkways, bridges and roads, so use caution. Northeastern and more northern areas are the most likely to see snow but any accumulation should be generally an inch or less. We could start to see some clearing in cloud cover as the precipitation heads out of the area in the late afternoon and evening. It will be breezy as well, winds will be between 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, however winds will die down through the late afternoon and evening. It’ll be another cool and below average afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 30s to 40s across the state.

Rain, mixed precipitation and snow are possible Saturday morning through the afternoon for portions of the eastern half of the state. Little to no snow accumulation likely (generally an 1" or less). (KOLN)

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Skies will dry for Saturday night and into Sunday morning, but we will still see partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will fall to the upper teens to 20s.

Sunday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Sunday will be dry, cool and breezy but we should see some sunshine return. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, and it will be breezy, winds will be between 15 to 25 mph. Another cool day is in store with high temperatures only reaching the upper 20s to the lower 30s.... several degrees below average.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

REMINDER: We lose an hour of sleep Saturday night into Sunday because..... we spring forward! At 2:00 AM Sunday the clocks will jump an hour ahead to 3:00 AM Sunday. While we lose an hour of sleep, sunset will occur MUCH later!

We turn or clocks ahead 1 hour early Sunday Morning. (KOLN)

As we head into a new week, temperatures will start off cool, rebound by mid-week and then fall once again heading into the Saint Patrick’s Day weekend. The next chance for rain will build in next Wednesday and Thursday. Breezy conditions will possibly for much of the next 7 days.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

