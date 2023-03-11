Crumbl Cookies brings a sweet addition to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new Crumbl Cookies location had its grand opening Friday morning. The new business is located at 60th and O street.

Sweet-tooth customers from all over the city stood in a line out the door awaiting their big, homemade cookie creation. People have been hoping for a location to open up in Lincoln since the closest one was in Omaha.

Sandi Giese was one of hundreds of customers in the line up. She said even though she had to stand out in the cold, it was still worth it.

“I’ve been waiting for it since I heard that we were getting one because I’ve had it in Omaha before, and it was just so good and I was just so excited we were getting one,” Giese said.

The workers were pleased with the turnout on Friday. When Maebv Young, a baker at the store, arrived to work in the morning was already down the street.

“I was a little surprised when I got here at 8 A.M. this morning to see a line out the door already, but it’s awesome,” Young said. “I knew it was going to be busy but this is amazing,” she said.

Each week the cookie menu rotates with bold flavors. Better yet, the chain is open until midnight on Friday and Saturday for a late night bite.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.