Douglas County Sheriff: Missing Omaha man’s body found concealed in vehicle

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected homicide.

The Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that detectives found a missing man’s body concealed inside a vehicle.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 7, 2023, a missing person report was received for 39-year-old Laron Hodges of Omaha. The family told investigators they had last seen Hodges on Feb. 2.

Later, detectives found Hodges’ vehicle at a private impound lot in Omaha. On March 9, law enforcement searched the vehicle and found Hodges’ body concealed inside.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating the case as a homicide. They are collaborating with Omaha Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s tip line at (402) 444-6000 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867).

Omaha Crime Stoppers if offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of suspects.

