Fire from cooking accident causes $8,500 in damage to Omaha apartment

(Live 5)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cooking accident prompted a response from the Omaha Fire Department Saturday morning.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 5:03 a.m. crews were called to an apartment near 114th and West Maple Road.

Crews arrived and could see smoke showing at the apartment. Crews got inside and it took them just a few minutes to extinguish the fire in the apartment’s kitchen.

All the residents safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Omaha Fire investigators say the blaze was caused by unattended cooking, and the fire caused an estimated $8,500 in total damage.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

44 pounds of meth and fentanyl pills discovered during a traffic stop.
Deputy finds fentanyl, meth during traffic stop
The Johnson-Brock student section cheers on their team wearing neon colors Friday.
FRIDAY: Boys State Basketball scores and highlights
Joseph Reyna
Man arrested for peeping in windows while out on bond for similar crime
Officers located the infant around 3:30 p.m. and took the baby to the hospital for further...
Newborn found abandoned inside bathroom trashcan, police say
A Lincoln man has died following a crash near 96th and I Streets Friday afternoon.
Lincoln man dies after two-vehicle crash in southwest Omaha

Latest News

Saturday High Temperatures
Weekend Forecast: Rain/snow chances to start, dry to end
Around 600 Nebraska State Penitentiary inmates affected by broken water pipe
Around 600 Nebraska State Penitentiary inmates affected by broken water pipe
NSAA Boys State Basketball scores and highlights (3.10.2023) - Part Two
NSAA Boys State Basketball scores and highlights (3.10.2023) - Part Two
A new Crumbl Cookies location had its grand opening Friday morning. The new business is located...
Crumbl Cookies brings a sweet addition to Lincoln