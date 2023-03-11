Fire from cooking accident causes $8,500 in damage to Omaha apartment

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cooking accident prompted a response from the Omaha Fire Department Saturday morning.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 5:03 a.m. crews were called to an apartment near 114th and West Maple Road.

Crews arrived and could see smoke showing at the apartment. Crews got inside and it took them just a few minutes to extinguish the fire in the apartment’s kitchen.

All the residents safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Omaha Fire investigators say the blaze was caused by unattended cooking, and the fire caused an estimated $8,500 in total damage.

