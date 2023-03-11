Multiple street closures scheduled for week of March 13

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Portions of three Lincoln streets are scheduled to close the week of March 13.

The projects are as follows:

R Street between North 13th and North 14th Streets will be closed beginning Monday for water line repair. Access to businesses and sidewalks in the area will be maintained. Bike lanes in this area will be closed. This work is scheduled to be completed by Wednesday, March 22. The recommended detour is North 14th Street to Q Street to North 13th Street. StarTran Routes 24-Holdrege, 25-Vine, 27-North 27th, 42-Bethany, and 49-University Place will be detoured during this work.

South Cotner Boulevard between Sumner and South 48th Streets will be closed beginning Monday for wastewater pipe repair. Access to homes in the area will be maintained. Sidewalks in the area will be closed. This project is scheduled to be completed by Friday, March 24. The recommended detour is South Cotner Boulevard to South 48th Street to South Street.

Vine Street between North 16th Street and Antelope Valley Parkway will be closed beginning Tuesday for removal of a tower crane. Access to University of Nebraska-Lincoln dormitories will be maintained. Sidewalks and bike lanes in this area will be closed. The recommended detour is Antelope Valley Parkway to X Street to North 16th Street. StarTran Routes 22-NIC City, 24-Holdrege, 25-Vine, 27-North 27th, and 49-University Place will be detoured during this work.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities reminds residents that project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234. For more information on these projects, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

