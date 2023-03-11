SATURDAY: Boys State Basketball scores and highlights

Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2023 NSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament is underway in Lincoln with games at Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Devaney Center. The tournament runs March 8-11 with champions crowned on Saturday.

View the bracket for the 2023 NSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament below and check back throughout the day for scores and highlights.

CLASS A

Bellevue West vs. Millard North: 6:15 p.m.

CLASS B

Skutt Catholic vs. Platteview: 1 p.m.

CLASS C1

Auburn vs. Ashland-Greenwood: 11 a.m.

CLASS C2

Freeman vs. Amherst: 4:15 p.m.

CLASS D1

North Platte St. Patrick’s vs. Johnson-Brock: 9 a.m.

CLASS D2

Wynot vs. Parkview Christian: 8:15 p.m.

FRIDAY: Boys State Basketball scores and highlights
THURSDAY: Boys State Basketball scores and highlights
WEDNESDAY: Boys State Basketball scores and highlights

