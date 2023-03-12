Haymarket store celebrates International Women’s Day

March 8 was International Women’s Day and a store in the Haymarket is celebrating the achievements of women from all over the world.
By Isabella Benson
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - March 8 was International Women’s Day and a store in the Haymarket is celebrating the achievements of women from all over the world.

Ten Thousand Villages had an event on Saturday to highlight those women. The store is a fair trade organization that has been in the Haymarket since 1992. The crafts in the store are from about 20,000 artisan partners, 60% of those people being women.

Jillian Christy, the store’s manager, said in a lot of the countries the store gets these goods from, women have few opportunities outside of the home and turn to making art to support their families. She said this day is a time to appreciate the women from around the community and around the world.

“We really try to take International Women’s day as an opportunity to highlight those female artisan partner groups and then also try to find ways to celebrate different crafts and skills they use within the store during our celebrations,” Christy said.

The store has crafts displayed from 30 different countries like Guatemala, Peru and India. Women with many different talents were at the store today like hand weavers, henna artists and belly dancers.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

44 pounds of meth and fentanyl pills discovered during a traffic stop.
Deputy finds fentanyl, meth during traffic stop
Bob and Loveda Proctor were found deceased, according to Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.
Missing Aurora couple found deceased
Ashland-Greenwood defeats Auburn, 54-24, to go back-to-back as Class C1 state champions
SATURDAY: Boys State Basketball scores and highlights
A Lincoln man has died following a crash near 96th and I Streets Friday afternoon.
Lincoln man dies after two-vehicle crash in southwest Omaha
2 bodies found bound and gagged on side of Akron road, 1 found in Copley
Police make arrest after 3 bodies were found bound, gagged in Ohio

Latest News

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine started last February, tearing a hole in the lives of...
Four heading to Ukraine to deliver 1,500 meals on mission trip
Haymarket store celebrates International Women’s Day
Haymarket store celebrates International Women’s Day
Nebraska vs. Illinois St. (Sat, March 11)
Nebraska vs. Illinois St. (Sat, March 11)
NSAA Boys State Basketball Championships (10pm Report)
NSAA Boys State Basketball Championships (10pm Report)