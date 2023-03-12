Huskers plate 12 runs in win over Illinois State

Jace Kaminska allowed just three hits in seven shutout innings, leading the Huskers to a 12-0 win against Illinois State at Hawks Field on Saturday.

The Huskers (9-4-1) recorded their ninth win in the last 10 games with 12 runs on 10 hits and one error, while Illinois State (5-8) had no runs on four hits and no errors.

Kaminska moved to 3-0 on the season and had a pair of strikeouts and one walk in the outing. With the seven shutout innings, the Wichita State transfer improved his scoreless inning streak to 13.2 innings with his second quality start of the season. Jalen Worthley and JC Gutierrez combined to pitch the final two innings, with Worthley picking up three strikeouts.

Cole Evans led NU at the plate, going 4-for-4 with two doubles, four RBI and a pair of runs scored. Gabe Swansen went 2-for-4 with an RBI and three runs, while Charlie Fischer was 2-for-3 with an RBI and three runs. Casey Burnham drove in three runs and went 1-for-2. Griffin Everitt had a pinch-hit RBI triple and scored a run for the Big Red.

Nebraska grabbed a 3-0 lead in the second with three runs on three hits. Fischer had a one-out single, and Swansen was plunked to put runners on first and second with one out, setting up Evans’ RBI double to left, scoring Fischer. Later in the inning, Burnham ripped a two-RBI single up the middle to bring home Swansen and Evans.

The Big Red tacked on four more runs in the third to blow the game open at 7-0. Ben Columbus reached on a leadoff walk, while Josh Caron was hit by pitch to put runners on first and second with one out. Three straight RBI singles off the bats of Fischer, Swansen and Evans scored one run each to make it 6-0. Dylan Carey was hit by pitch to load the bases, followed by Burnham drawing a bases-loaded walk on full count to score Swansen.

Illinois State collected its first hit of the game on a single to right field with one out in the top of the fourth.Brice Matthews led off the bottom of the sixth with a walk and advanced to third on a stolen base and wild pitch. Columbus lifted a sacrifice fly deep to center, allowing Matthews to jog on home and give the Huskers an 8-0 lead after six innings.Nebraska added four runs on three hits in the seventh to build its lead to 12-0, giving the Huskers 12 runs for the third time in the last four games.

Fischer drew and walk and Swansen singled through the left side, before Evans smacked a two-RBI double off the wall in left-center to score both. Everitt ripped an RBI triple to right to score Evans, while eventually scoring on a sacrifice fly to center by Matthews.Worthley took the mound for NU in the eighth and worked around a single and walk by picking up three strikeouts to keep the Redbirds scoreless.Gutierrez made his third appearance of the season in the ninth, surrendering two walks and eluding any damage to preserve the 12-0 win for the Huskers.

Nebraska and Illinois State wrap up the series tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. at Hawks Field.

