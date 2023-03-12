Sunday Forecast: Cool & breezy but sunshine returns!

Saturday Evening Update
By Melissa Meeder
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday! Some much-needed sunshine and dry weather return to the 1011 region on Sunday! However, the cool conditions stick around and will be paired with a cold northwesterly breeze.

The streak of cloudy days without sunshine come to an end on Sunday! We will see partly to mostly sunny skies throughout the course of the day... thank goodness! However, it will still remain chilly and significantly cooler than average, plus it’ll be a breezy day. Winds will be from the northwest between 15 to 25 mph with occasional gusts to 30 mph.... and will work to funnel in more chilly air. High temperatures will only reach the upper 20s to upper 30s across the state... a few areas along the southern border may be lucky enough to hit the low 40s (Lincoln average temperature for March 12th is 52 degrees.) In addition, daylight saving time begins Sunday and while spring ahead and lose an hour of sleep, we will have sunset an hour later at 7:30 PM!

Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Through the overnight, skies will be partly to mostly clear and be accompanied by breezy conditions.... winds between 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. Low temperatures will be COLD and fall to the teens... but could feel like the single digits with the wind chill.

Monday Morning Lows
Monday Morning Lows(KOLN)

Monday morning will start off with a cold breeze, but winds will die down to around 10 to 15 mph by the afternoon. Otherwise, Monday will be very similar to Sunday, you can expect cool to chilly conditions with some sunshine. We will see partly to mostly sunny skies and high temperatures will be significantly below average again. Highs will only top out in the 30s and lower 40s.

Monday High Temperatures
Monday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Chilly conditions end Monday as we warm up to above average temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday, but then fall below average once again into Saint Patrick’s Day Weekend. Therefore, most of the next 7 days will be chilly and significantly below average and be accompanied by breezy conditions. The chance for precipitation moved in Wednesday night through Thursday night, the best chance will be on Thursday.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

