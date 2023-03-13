Evans named Big Ten Player of the Week

Junior Cole Evans has been named the Big Ten Baseball’s Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon.

The Grand Island, Neb., native hit .818 (9-for-11) with three doubles, two home runs, seven RBI and four runs in three games against Northern Colorado and Illinois State, while recording a 1.636 slugging percentage and .833 on-base percentage.

Evans went 3-for-4 with a double, two homers, three RBI and a pair of runs scored in a 14-3 seven-inning win against Northern Colorado.

The junior opened the Illinois State series with a 2-for-3 day, before going 4-for-4 with two doubles, four RBI and two runs in the second game against the Redbirds.

