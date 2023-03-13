Evans named Big Ten Player of the Week

Nebraska's Cole Evans is the Big Ten Player of the Week.
Nebraska's Cole Evans is the Big Ten Player of the Week.(KOLN-TV)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Mar. 13, 2023
Junior Cole Evans has been named the Big Ten Baseball’s Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon.

The Grand Island, Neb., native hit .818 (9-for-11) with three doubles, two home runs, seven RBI and four runs in three games against Northern Colorado and Illinois State, while recording a 1.636 slugging percentage and .833 on-base percentage.

Evans went 3-for-4 with a double, two homers, three RBI and a pair of runs scored in a 14-3 seven-inning win against Northern Colorado.

The junior opened the Illinois State series with a 2-for-3 day, before going 4-for-4 with two doubles, four RBI and two runs in the second game against the Redbirds.

