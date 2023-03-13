Former Nebraska State Trooper sentenced to prison for sexual assault of a child

The former trooper is also awaiting sentencing for possession of child pornography
(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Nebraska State Trooper will spend decades behind bars.

According to Sarpy County officials, 25-year-old Brandon Dolezal was sentenced Monday in Sarpy County Court to 20-40 years in prison for the first-degree sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

Dolezal, who is a former Nebraska State Trooper, was arrested in July 2022 and pled no contest to the charge. He will get 64 days credit for time already served.

Dolezal was just three months out of the academy when he was first accused.

Brandon Dolezal
Brandon Dolezal(Douglas County Court)

The Chief Deputy Sarpy County Attorney credited the victim for being able to come forward.

“It would not have been possible to prosecute this case without the courage of the victim to come forward and the investigation by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office,” said Bonnie Moore, Chief Deputy Sarpy County Attorney. “Dolezal is a predator, and this sentence is representative of his pattern of behavior and likelihood to re-offend.”

Dolezal is also waiting for his sentencing on April 3 in Scotts Bluff County for two counts of attempted child enticement and four counts of possession of child pornography. As well, Dolezal is facing other charges in Douglas County, including six counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child. A pretrial hearing for the sexual assault case is scheduled for April 13.

