Inmate who escaped McCook facility back in custody

Ronald Grant
Ronald Grant(Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCOOK, Neb. (KSNB) - An inmate who escaped from the Work Ethic Camp in McCook is back in custody after more than a month on the run.

Ronald Grant was arrested Monday by Lancaster County Sheriff deputies working with the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force. He is currently at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.

Grant disappeared Feb. 12 when he took off running from the WEC parking lot as he was emptying trash with a staff member and two other incarcerated individuals.

Grant started his sentence on Nov. 15, 2005. He was sentenced to 29 to 44 years for charges out of Lancaster County that include manslaughter, assault by a confined person and felon in possession of a deadly weapon. He has a parole hearing scheduled for July 2023 and a tentative release date of November 18, 2029.

WEC is a minimum B security facility with a focus on programming and treatment in order to prepare individuals for release. Individuals housed at this facility may be permitted to complete job and program assignments in the community with intermittent supervision. Minimum B custody is a lower custody level and is served in a less restrictive facility.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob and Loveda Proctor were found deceased, according to Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.
Missing Aurora couple found deceased
44 pounds of meth and fentanyl pills discovered during a traffic stop.
Deputy finds fentanyl, meth during traffic stop
File image of a Nebraska State Patrol helicopter.
Troopers arrest Lincoln man after laser strike on State Patrol helicopter
Ashland-Greenwood defeats Auburn, 54-24, to go back-to-back as Class C1 state champions
SATURDAY: Boys State Basketball scores and highlights
A Lincoln pastor and three others will distribute food near Ukraine's embattled Kherson.
Four heading to Ukraine to deliver 1,500 meals on mission trip

Latest News

Lincoln City Council approves $24 million in TIF for planned high-rise in Haymarket
Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday Forecast: A taste of spring-like conditions
File image of Raccoon
Two raccoons test positive for disease that can be fatal for dogs, Lincoln Animal Control says
MARCH MADNESS: Play your bracket against Kevin Sjuts and the 10/11 team