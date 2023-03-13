Lincoln City Council approves $24 million in TIF for planned high-rise in Haymarket

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln City Council approved the millions in TIF funding needed for the Lincoln Bold high-rise in the Haymarket.

Monday, the council voted 4-2 to authorize $24 million in Tax-Increment-Financing, also known as TIF money for the project.

The proposed building site is located at Melichar’s 66 Sales and Service, a longtime Lincoln business just at the edge of the historic Haymarket. As early as August of 2023, the lot could start transforming into the home of Lincoln’s second tallest building.

The building would feature office space, luxury apartments and condos.

“We’re making the largest investment in the city of Lincoln at Ninth and P, and we believe in Lincoln,” said Steve Glenn, a Lincoln Bold developer.

It’s a project that’s stirred a good deal of controversy, especially among its next door neighbors. Business owners in the Haymarket worry traffic congestion during construction will drive away customers.

