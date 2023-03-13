MARCH MADNESS: Play your bracket against Kevin Sjuts and the 10/11 team

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Take part in March Madness by playing along with 10/11 personalities, including Sports Director Kevin Sjuts. Join the 10/11 News (KOLN) Pool on CBSSports.com by following this link and entering the password ‘sports’.

Watch Sports Director Kevin Sjuts make his picks in the video above and check back throughout the tournament to see updates on the leaderboard as well as Kevin’s bracket!

