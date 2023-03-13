Monday Forecast: A cold start to the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The new week may start off feeling like winter.... but a quick warm up by midweek will bring back the springtime feels. Unfortunately, the warm snap won’t last long as a cold front will bring back chilly conditions and precipitation chances shortly afterwards!

The winter coat, hat and gloves will still be needed for most on Monday.... high temperatures will only be in the 30s for most with a few areas hitting the lower 40s in the west. While it won’t be a breezy day, the cold northerly breeze between 5 to 15 mph will certainly make it feel a few degrees colder. On a brighter note, we will see the sun once again! Skies will be mostly sunny to partly sunny!

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Monday night into Tuesday morning will be near or below average for most. Lows will fall to the teens to upper 20s. Low temperatures will be the warmest in the west because a warm front will lift through the area starting Monday night.

Tuesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

The warm front will continue to lift through the 1011 region through the day on Tuesday and result in WARMER, sunnier and breezier conditions! High temperatures will rebound into the upper 40s to lower 60s by the afternoon. These temperatures may put us in the springtime mood because they will be near or above average for most areas! It will be a breezy day with a southerly wind from 15 to 25 mph, which will help funnel in warmer air into the region. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day. There is a small, isolated chance for a light rain shower or snow flurry in far northeastern Nebraska in the morning hours, the rest of the area will remain dry throughout the day.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Even warmer temperatures are expected Wednesday before we start a quick cooling trend through the end of the week. A low pressure system and associated cold front will move through the region Wednesday into Thursday and bring the chance for rain first and then possibly snow. Dry but cold conditions are expected for Saint Patrick’s Day weekend.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

