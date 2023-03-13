Nebraska Legislature filibuster enters third week as progress continues to stall

It's week three of a one-woman filibuster in Lincoln.
It's week three of a one-woman filibuster in Lincoln.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Legislature is on week three of a one-woman filibuster.

Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh has vowed to object to anything and everything unless, in her view, the rest of the body gets its act together.

“I’m going to get back to reading letters from individuals in opposition to LB574,” Cavanaugh said. “I’m the parent of a transgender son. Our journey started when he was 17.”

LB574 would ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth. Sen. Cavanaugh says she’ll continue to stand in the way of bills that she says legislate hate.

“The legislative body does not know better than the medical community about what treatment is appropriate, nor does it know more than the people living with experience and their caregivers,” she said.

Supporters say the goal of the bill is to protect young people from making irreversible decisions too quickly.

At this stage, they refuse to pull the bill. Sen. Cavanaugh says she would pull back on the filibuster if they do.

“We don’t need a multi-million dollar advertising campaign about how great Nebraska is if we don’t pursue hate and divisive measures,” said Sen. Danielle Conrad of Lincoln. “If we can rise to the challenge, put away the loudest voices on each side of the political spectrum and do the work of the people and take on the top challenges of Nebraskans.”

Find a list of priority bills.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob and Loveda Proctor were found deceased, according to Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.
Missing Aurora couple found deceased
File image of a Nebraska State Patrol helicopter.
Troopers arrest Lincoln man after laser strike on State Patrol helicopter
44 pounds of meth and fentanyl pills discovered during a traffic stop.
Deputy finds fentanyl, meth during traffic stop
The most recent burglary at The Highest Cloud happened on Saturday at 4:08 a.m.
Northeast Lincoln glass gallery shop burglarized for 3rd time in a month
The funeral for Bob and Loveda Proctor is Friday in Aurora.
Funeral for Aurora couple scheduled Friday

Latest News

The county courthouse for Mellette County in White River, South Dakota.
Judge rejects child abuse plea agreement for former SD State Senate candidate
Governor Kristi Noem vetoed legislation that would have updated South Dakota law around...
Citing overreach, Noem vetoes banking and currency regulation bill
Citing overreach, Noem vetoes banking regulation bill
Citing overreach, Noem vetoes banking regulation bill
Lincoln city candidates questioned at environmental forum
Lincoln city candidates questioned at environmental forum
A bill working through the Nebraska Unicameral could wipe local control of handgun licensing if...
Nebraska permitless carry bill would circumvent local gun laws