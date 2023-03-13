Nebraska hosts Missouri State in round one of WNIT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Women’s Basketball Team will take on Missouri State at home in round one of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament (WNIT.)
The game is set for Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
This is the third consecutive postseason berth for the Huskers.
The Huskers (16-14) claimed the Big Ten Conference’s automatic bid into the 64-team field after finishing with an 8-10 league mark.
Round 1 schedule (all times ET):
Wednesday, March 15
Kent State at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Missouri State at Nebraska, 7 p.m. (6 p.m. CT)
Thursday, March 16
Liberty at Bowling Green, 6 p.m.
Morgan State at Wake Forest, 6 p.m.
Penn at Richmond, 6 p.m.
Wofford at Florida, 6 p.m.
Belmont at Ball State, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado State at Northern Iowa, 7 p.m.
Drexel at Fordham, 7 p.m.
High Point at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
Towson at Harvard, 7 p.m.
UTEP at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Wichita State at Kansas State, 7 p.m.
Texas State at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Illinois State at Missouri, 8 p.m.
Jackson State at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Little Rock at SMU, 8 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Niagara at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Long Beach State at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Northern Arizona at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 10 p.m.
Friday, March 17
Boston at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.
Western Kentucky at Kansas, 6 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Columbia, 7 p.m.
UAlbany at UMass, 7 p.m.
Tulane at Auburn, 8 p.m.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Wyoming, 8:30 p.m.
Rice at BYU, 9 p.m.
UC Irvine at San Diego State, 9 p.m.
North Dakota State at Oregon, 10 p.m.
Here’s the rest of the schedule for the 2023 event:
Round 2 - March 18-21
Round 3 - March 22-24
Quarterfinals - March 25-27
Semifinals - March 28-29
Championship - Saturday, April 1 at 5:30 p.m. ET (broadcast by CBS Sports Network)
