Nebraska hosts Missouri State in round one of WNIT

Nebraska Women's Basketball
Nebraska Women's Basketball(Scott Bruhn/Nebraska Communications)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 13, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Women’s Basketball Team will take on Missouri State at home in round one of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament (WNIT.)

The game is set for Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

This is the third consecutive postseason berth for the Huskers.

The Huskers (16-14) claimed the Big Ten Conference’s automatic bid into the 64-team field after finishing with an 8-10 league mark.

Round 1 schedule (all times ET):

Wednesday, March 15

Kent State at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Missouri State at Nebraska, 7 p.m. (6 p.m. CT)

Thursday, March 16

Liberty at Bowling Green, 6 p.m.

Morgan State at Wake Forest, 6 p.m.

Penn at Richmond, 6 p.m.

Wofford at Florida, 6 p.m.

Belmont at Ball State, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado State at Northern Iowa, 7 p.m.

Drexel at Fordham, 7 p.m.

High Point at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

Towson at Harvard, 7 p.m.

UTEP at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Wichita State at Kansas State, 7 p.m.

Texas State at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Illinois State at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Jackson State at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Little Rock at SMU, 8 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Niagara at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Long Beach State at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Northern Arizona at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 10 p.m.

Friday, March 17

Boston at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Kansas, 6 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Columbia, 7 p.m.

UAlbany at UMass, 7 p.m.

Tulane at Auburn, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Wyoming, 8:30 p.m.

Rice at BYU, 9 p.m.

UC Irvine at San Diego State, 9 p.m.

North Dakota State at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Here’s the rest of the schedule for the 2023 event:

Round 2 - March 18-21

Round 3 - March 22-24

Quarterfinals - March 25-27

Semifinals - March 28-29

Championship - Saturday, April 1 at 5:30 p.m. ET (broadcast by CBS Sports Network)

