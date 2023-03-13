Nebraska women selected to WNIT

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Tournament officials have concluded weeks of research and careful consideration Sunday with the announcement of the field for the 25th Postseason WNIT, an impressive roster of 64 teams that reflects the depth and competitive excellence found throughout women’s college basketball and draws from Power 5 notables and ascending mid-major conferences.

The 2023 field features 32 automatic qualifiers, which are teams that are the next-highest finishers in their conference’s regular season that were not tabbed for the NCAA Tournament. The other 32 teams are at-large selections, chosen after consideration of a mix of criteria by WNIT officials.

Last year’s Postseason WNIT champion, South Dakota State, was 28-5 this season, going 18-0 in the Summit Conference. Here’s the field for the 2023 Postseason WNIT, which is produced by Triple Crown Sports:

AQ’s (32 - * denotes regular season champion/co-champion)

Arkansas (21-12) – Southeastern

*Boston (24-8) -- PatriotBowling Green (27-6) – Mid-American*Columbia (23-5) – Ivy

*Fairleigh Dickinson (24-7) -- Northeast*Green Bay (27-5) – HorizonHigh Point (17-14) – Big South*Illinois State (24-8) – Missouri Valley*Jackson State (21-9) – Southwestern AthleticKansas (19-11) – Big 12

Liberty (24-8) -- Atlantic Sun*Little Rock (21-10) – Ohio ValleyMemphis (20-10) – American Athletic

Morgan State (17-11) -- Mid-Eastern AthleticNebraska (16-14) – Big Ten

Niagara (18-12) – Metro Atlantic AthleticNorth Dakota State (18-11) – Summit*Northern Arizona (21-13) – Big SkySan Diego (17-13) – West Coast

Seton Hall (18-14) – Big East

*Stephen F. Austin (26-6) -- Western AthleticSyracuse (18-12) – Atlantic Coast

*Texas A&M Corpus Christi (19-11) – SouthlandTexas State (23-9) – Sun Belt*Towson (21-11) -- Colonial Athletic*UAlbany (22-11) – America East*UC-Irvine (24-6) – Big West*UMass (26-6) – Atlantic 10Washington (15-14) – Pac 12

Western Kentucky (19-13) -- Conference USA*Wofford (22-9) – SouthernWyoming (22-10) – Mountain West

At Large (32)

Auburn (15-14) – Southeastern

Ball State (25-8) – Mid-American

*Belmont (23-11) – Missouri Valley

BYU (16-16) – West Coast

Clemson (17-15) – Atlantic Coast

Colorado State (20-11) – Mountain West

Drexel (21-9) – Colonial Athletic

Florida (16-14) – Southeastern

Fordham (18-12) – Atlantic 10

Harvard (17-11) – Ivy

Kansas State (17-16) – Big 12

Kent State (21-10) – Mid-American

Long Beach State (23-9) – Big West

Louisiana Tech (19-12) – Conference USA

Missouri (17-13) – Southeastern

Missouri State (20-11) – Missouri Valley

New Mexico (20-12) – Mountain West

Northern Iowa (22-9) – Missouri Valley

Oregon (17-14) – Pac 12

Penn (17-11) – Ivy

*Rhode Island (24-6) – Atlantic 10

Rice (22-8) – Conference USA

Richmond (20-10) – Atlantic 10

Saint Joseph’s (20-10) – Atlantic 10

San Diego State (23-10) – Mountain West

San Francisco (19-12) – West Coast

SMU (16-12) – American

Texas Tech (18-14) – Big 12

Tulane (18-13) – American

UTEP (20-11) – Conference USA

Wake Forest (16-16) – Atlantic Coast

Wichita State (18-14) – American Athletic

There are 35 teams that won at least 20 games and 17 teams that either won or tied for first place in their conference’s regular-season slate. Here’s the schedule for the 2023 event:

Bracket released with matchups, Round 1 game times - Monday, March 13.

Round 1 – March 15-17

Round 2 – March 18-21

Round 3 – March 22-24

Quarterfinals – March 25-27

Semifinals – March 28-29

Championship – Saturday, April 1 at 5:30 p.m. ET (broadcast by CBS Sports Network)

“Postseason accomplishments can fuel some of the most powerful and deeply felt memories that college basketball programs will experience, and we are thrilled the WNIT has been on the job for 25 years to provide an avenue for players, coaches and fans to make the most of these opportunities,” said WNIT director Johnna Pointer. “From the start, Triple Crown has elevated and appreciated the dedication found within women’s sports, and every indication suggests the 2023 Postseason WNIT will challenge the teams involved and keep fans on the edge of their seats.”

