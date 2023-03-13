Nebraska women selected to WNIT
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Tournament officials have concluded weeks of research and careful consideration Sunday with the announcement of the field for the 25th Postseason WNIT, an impressive roster of 64 teams that reflects the depth and competitive excellence found throughout women’s college basketball and draws from Power 5 notables and ascending mid-major conferences.
The 2023 field features 32 automatic qualifiers, which are teams that are the next-highest finishers in their conference’s regular season that were not tabbed for the NCAA Tournament. The other 32 teams are at-large selections, chosen after consideration of a mix of criteria by WNIT officials.
Last year’s Postseason WNIT champion, South Dakota State, was 28-5 this season, going 18-0 in the Summit Conference. Here’s the field for the 2023 Postseason WNIT, which is produced by Triple Crown Sports:
AQ’s (32 - * denotes regular season champion/co-champion)
Arkansas (21-12) – Southeastern
*Boston (24-8) -- PatriotBowling Green (27-6) – Mid-American*Columbia (23-5) – Ivy
*Fairleigh Dickinson (24-7) -- Northeast*Green Bay (27-5) – HorizonHigh Point (17-14) – Big South*Illinois State (24-8) – Missouri Valley*Jackson State (21-9) – Southwestern AthleticKansas (19-11) – Big 12
Liberty (24-8) -- Atlantic Sun*Little Rock (21-10) – Ohio ValleyMemphis (20-10) – American Athletic
Morgan State (17-11) -- Mid-Eastern AthleticNebraska (16-14) – Big Ten
Niagara (18-12) – Metro Atlantic AthleticNorth Dakota State (18-11) – Summit*Northern Arizona (21-13) – Big SkySan Diego (17-13) – West Coast
Seton Hall (18-14) – Big East
*Stephen F. Austin (26-6) -- Western AthleticSyracuse (18-12) – Atlantic Coast
*Texas A&M Corpus Christi (19-11) – SouthlandTexas State (23-9) – Sun Belt*Towson (21-11) -- Colonial Athletic*UAlbany (22-11) – America East*UC-Irvine (24-6) – Big West*UMass (26-6) – Atlantic 10Washington (15-14) – Pac 12
Western Kentucky (19-13) -- Conference USA*Wofford (22-9) – SouthernWyoming (22-10) – Mountain West
At Large (32)
Auburn (15-14) – Southeastern
Ball State (25-8) – Mid-American
*Belmont (23-11) – Missouri Valley
BYU (16-16) – West Coast
Clemson (17-15) – Atlantic Coast
Colorado State (20-11) – Mountain West
Drexel (21-9) – Colonial Athletic
Florida (16-14) – Southeastern
Fordham (18-12) – Atlantic 10
Harvard (17-11) – Ivy
Kansas State (17-16) – Big 12
Kent State (21-10) – Mid-American
Long Beach State (23-9) – Big West
Louisiana Tech (19-12) – Conference USA
Missouri (17-13) – Southeastern
Missouri State (20-11) – Missouri Valley
New Mexico (20-12) – Mountain West
Northern Iowa (22-9) – Missouri Valley
Oregon (17-14) – Pac 12
Penn (17-11) – Ivy
*Rhode Island (24-6) – Atlantic 10
Rice (22-8) – Conference USA
Richmond (20-10) – Atlantic 10
Saint Joseph’s (20-10) – Atlantic 10
San Diego State (23-10) – Mountain West
San Francisco (19-12) – West Coast
SMU (16-12) – American
Texas Tech (18-14) – Big 12
Tulane (18-13) – American
UTEP (20-11) – Conference USA
Wake Forest (16-16) – Atlantic Coast
Wichita State (18-14) – American Athletic
There are 35 teams that won at least 20 games and 17 teams that either won or tied for first place in their conference’s regular-season slate. Here’s the schedule for the 2023 event:
Bracket released with matchups, Round 1 game times - Monday, March 13.
Round 1 – March 15-17
Round 2 – March 18-21
Round 3 – March 22-24
Quarterfinals – March 25-27
Semifinals – March 28-29
Championship – Saturday, April 1 at 5:30 p.m. ET (broadcast by CBS Sports Network)
“Postseason accomplishments can fuel some of the most powerful and deeply felt memories that college basketball programs will experience, and we are thrilled the WNIT has been on the job for 25 years to provide an avenue for players, coaches and fans to make the most of these opportunities,” said WNIT director Johnna Pointer. “From the start, Triple Crown has elevated and appreciated the dedication found within women’s sports, and every indication suggests the 2023 Postseason WNIT will challenge the teams involved and keep fans on the edge of their seats.”
