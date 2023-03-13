Nebraska’s season comes to an end, snubbed on NIT bid

By Eddie Messel
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Huskers despite getting hot in February are not selected to the 2023 NIT field of 32 that was released on Sunday.

The Huskers finished the 2022-23 season 16-16. Three other Big Ten teams get the nod including Wisconsin, Rutgers and Michigan.

Nebraska beat both Wisconsin and Rutgers in February while also finihsing ahead of the Badgers in the Big Ten standings.

Nebraska 2022-23 Resume:

The Huskers were 3-10 in their quad one games and 4-5 in their games against quad 2 opponents.

Nebraska was hot down the stretch winning six of their last nine games with wins over Iowa, Penn State, Rutgers and Maryland who all made the NCAA Tournament or the NIT.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

44 pounds of meth and fentanyl pills discovered during a traffic stop.
Deputy finds fentanyl, meth during traffic stop
Bob and Loveda Proctor were found deceased, according to Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.
Missing Aurora couple found deceased
Ashland-Greenwood defeats Auburn, 54-24, to go back-to-back as Class C1 state champions
SATURDAY: Boys State Basketball scores and highlights
A Lincoln man has died following a crash near 96th and I Streets Friday afternoon.
Lincoln man dies after two-vehicle crash in southwest Omaha
2 bodies found bound and gagged on side of Akron road, 1 found in Copley
Police make arrest after 3 bodies were found bound, gagged in Ohio

Latest News

Creighton's Emma Ronsiek (31) drives to the basket against UConn's Nika Muhl, behind, during...
Creighton Women Earn Ninth Trip to NCAA Tournament
Creighton Men's basketball watch party
Creighton earns at-large bid to NCAA Tournament, will face NC State in Denver
Creighton receives 6-seed in NCAA Tournament
Creighton receives 6-seed in NCAA Tournament
Nebraska basketball misses out on NIT bid.
Nebraska basketball snubbed from NIT