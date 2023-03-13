Nebraska’s season comes to an end, snubbed on NIT bid

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Huskers despite getting hot in February are not selected to the 2023 NIT field of 32 that was released on Sunday.

The Huskers finished the 2022-23 season 16-16. Three other Big Ten teams get the nod including Wisconsin, Rutgers and Michigan.

Nebraska beat both Wisconsin and Rutgers in February while also finihsing ahead of the Badgers in the Big Ten standings.

Nebraska 2022-23 Resume:

The Huskers were 3-10 in their quad one games and 4-5 in their games against quad 2 opponents.

Nebraska was hot down the stretch winning six of their last nine games with wins over Iowa, Penn State, Rutgers and Maryland who all made the NCAA Tournament or the NIT.

