Northeast Lincoln vape shop burglarized 3rd time in a month

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A northeast Lincoln vape shop has been burglarized three times in the last month, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

The most recent burglary at The Highest Cloud happened on Saturday at 4:08 a.m.

LPD said officers were dispatched to the business, just south of N 48th and Fremont Streets, on an alarm.

According to responding officers, they found the front glass door broken and vape products scattered on the floor.

Police claim that surveillance video shows two people, both in dark clothing, break the glass and go in the store, then a third person arrives and they all go into the vape shop.

LPD said once in the store, the group grabbed various vaping products off the shelves and then ran away.

Investigators estimate the damage at $1,050 and employees are conducting an inventory of items to determine the exact loss.

According to LPD, the Highest Cloud was burglarized Feb. 11, March 2 and March 11.

Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

