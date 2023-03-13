Papillion-La Vista Community Schools reaches $1M settlement after student death

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Papillion-La Vista Community Schools has reached a $1 million settlement after a 14-year-old student died last year.

According to court documents, the wrongful death settlement was reached between the student’s parents and the school district on Dec. 21, 2022. The settlement includes a full release of any liability from the school district.

The settlement stems from an incident in May 2022, when 14-year-old Jagger Shaw had a medical emergency at school.

Shaw later died at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center

The settlement will be publicly acknowledged by the School Board during Monday night’s meeting.

