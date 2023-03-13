Tuesday Forecast: A taste of spring-like conditions

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A warm front will lift through the 1011 region on Tuesday and result in warmer and windier conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The cold snap has come to an end on Tuesday! Seasonal temperatures return to the 1011 region with high temperatures reaching the 50s and 60s for most. Highs will be cooler in the 40s along the eastern border. It’ll be a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day, but it will be breezy. We will have southerly winds between 10 to 15 mph that will increase to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon with gusts to 30 to 35 mph. In addition, eastern Nebraska will have high fire danger due to seasonally warm and breezy conditions.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will remain partly to mostly clear and low temperatures be seasonally warm too. Lows will only fall to the 30s. Breezy conditions will persist with sustained winds between 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Wednesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

The spring-time feel will make a quick comeback for Wednesday... the already seasonally warm temperatures get warmer and breezy conditions become windy! Widespread 60s will be felt across the 1011 region in the afternoon. It will be a windy day with sustained winds between 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Our next rain chance builds in late Wednesday night into Thursday, but will likely transition from rain to snow sometime during the day on Thursday. Thursday will also be a day with falling temperatures. The low-pressure system and associated cold front bringing the precipitation will also bring a major cool down back into the 30s for the remainder of the week. Breezy to windy conditions are expected Tuesday through Saturday. We will have a small precipitation chance on Monday with slightly warmer but still below average conditions.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

