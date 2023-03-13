Upcoming Nebraska vs. Nicholls series moved

Due to the forecasted weather conditions in the Lincoln area this weekend, Nebraska’s baseball series vs. Nicholls has been relocated to Kansas State’s Tointon Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan. The Huskers and Colonels are set to play one game on Thursday and a doubleheader on Friday at Tointon Family Stadium. Thursday’s first pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m., while Friday’s doubleheader is set for 2:30 p.m. Friday’s doubleheader will include a seven-inning game, followed by a nine-inning game.

Free admission is available for the three games in Manhattan, while fans can listen to Greg Sharpe and Ben McLaughlin call the action on the Huskers Radio Network. Parking will be free of charge in the west lot of Bill Snyder Family Stadium, adjacent to the ballpark.

Fans who had tickets for this weekend’s Nicholls’ games will be refunded after the conclusion of the season for any game of the series not played at Hawks Field.

