Upcoming Nebraska vs. Nicholls series moved

Nebraska wins big over Northern Colorado
Nebraska wins big over Northern Colorado(koln)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Due to the forecasted weather conditions in the Lincoln area this weekend, Nebraska’s baseball series vs. Nicholls has been relocated to Kansas State’s Tointon Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan. The Huskers and Colonels are set to play one game on Thursday and a doubleheader on Friday at Tointon Family Stadium. Thursday’s first pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m., while Friday’s doubleheader is set for 2:30 p.m. Friday’s doubleheader will include a seven-inning game, followed by a nine-inning game. 

Free admission is available for the three games in Manhattan, while fans can listen to Greg Sharpe and Ben McLaughlin call the action on the Huskers Radio Network. Parking will be free of charge in the west lot of Bill Snyder Family Stadium, adjacent to the ballpark. 

Fans who had tickets for this weekend’s Nicholls’ games will be refunded after the conclusion of the season for any game of the series not played at Hawks Field.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob and Loveda Proctor were found deceased, according to Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.
Missing Aurora couple found deceased
44 pounds of meth and fentanyl pills discovered during a traffic stop.
Deputy finds fentanyl, meth during traffic stop
File image of a Nebraska State Patrol helicopter.
Troopers arrest Lincoln man after laser strike on State Patrol helicopter
Ashland-Greenwood defeats Auburn, 54-24, to go back-to-back as Class C1 state champions
SATURDAY: Boys State Basketball scores and highlights
A Lincoln pastor and three others will distribute food near Ukraine's embattled Kherson.
Four heading to Ukraine to deliver 1,500 meals on mission trip

Latest News

MARCH MADNESS: Play your bracket against Kevin Sjuts and the 10/11 team
Nebraska's Cole Evans is the Big Ten Player of the Week.
Evans named Big Ten Player of the Week
The Huskers will begin their latest postseason run at home, playing host to Missouri State at 6...
Nebraska hosts Missouri State in round one of WNIT
Creighton's Emma Ronsiek (31) drives to the basket against UConn's Nika Muhl, behind, during...
Creighton women earn ninth trip to NCAA Tournament