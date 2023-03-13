Woman arrested after causing evacuation at Grand Island business

A Grand Island woman was arrested over the weekend after making false reports and damaging ...
A Grand Island woman was arrested over the weekend after making false reports and damaging property at a Walgreens.(KSNB)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman was arrested over the weekend after making false reports and damaging property at a Walgreens.

The incident happened Friday at the Walgreens on Webb Road. According to police, 28-year-old Samantha Schultz entered the store and told the cashier that a man with a gun was in the store threatening to kill her.

According to police, Schultz was escorted to the break room where she locked herself in and began destroying property.

Due to her threats, the store was evacuated. Police said they later determined Schultz’s claims to be false and that said she later admitted to be under the influence of meth and fentanyl.

Schultz was arrested for terroristic threats, criminal mischief false reporting and unlawful acts relating to drugs.

