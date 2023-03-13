YWCA of Lincoln asking for donations of unopened hygiene items

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The YWCA of Lincoln is currently holding its annual Spring Fling for Hygiene donation drive for their Wholesome Hygiene Program.

The program accepts full-sized and unopened hygiene items like hand soap, shampoo or toothbrushes to go to families and individuals in need in Lincoln.

YWCA helps out about 30 families with hygiene products each month. The goal moving forward is to have enough items to serve even more families.

“We sometimes have to shut down the application process per month because we get so many applicants on our application service per month,” Halea Pacula Director of Family and Community Engagement said. “So the impact is great and the need is there.”

The drive has a goal of collecting 3,000 items. They haven’t met their goal just yet, but there’s still time to help out. The drive runs through March 30. If you’re interested in donating items you can drop them off at this YMCA location: 5631 S 48th St, Lincoln, NE 68516.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.