YWCA of Lincoln asking for donations of unopened hygiene items

YWCA Spring Fling for Hygiene the YWCA of Lincoln is holding their annual Spring Fling for Hygiene.
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The YWCA of Lincoln is currently holding its annual Spring Fling for Hygiene donation drive for their Wholesome Hygiene Program.

The program accepts full-sized and unopened hygiene items like hand soap, shampoo or toothbrushes to go to families and individuals in need in Lincoln.

YWCA helps out about 30 families with hygiene products each month. The goal moving forward is to have enough items to serve even more families.

“We sometimes have to shut down the application process per month because we get so many applicants on our application service per month,” Halea Pacula Director of Family and Community Engagement said. “So the impact is great and the need is there.”

The drive has a goal of collecting 3,000 items. They haven’t met their goal just yet, but there’s still time to help out. The drive runs through March 30. If you’re interested in donating items you can drop them off at this YMCA location: 5631 S 48th St, Lincoln, NE 68516.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob and Loveda Proctor were found deceased, according to Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.
Missing Aurora couple found deceased
44 pounds of meth and fentanyl pills discovered during a traffic stop.
Deputy finds fentanyl, meth during traffic stop
Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday Forecast: Cool & breezy but sunshine returns!
Ashland-Greenwood defeats Auburn, 54-24, to go back-to-back as Class C1 state champions
SATURDAY: Boys State Basketball scores and highlights
2 bodies found bound and gagged on side of Akron road, 1 found in Copley
Police make arrest after 3 bodies were found bound, gagged in Ohio

Latest News

The most recent burglary at The Highest Cloud happened on Saturday at 4:08 a.m.
Northeast Lincoln vape shop burglarized 3rd time in a month
LINCOLN CRIME STOPPERS: Lincoln glass gallery burglarized for third time this year
LINCOLN CRIME STOPPERS: Lincoln glass gallery burglarized for third time this year
The city environmental director recommends employees be moved out of city hall.
Environmental Director recommends relocating Hastings City Hall workers
File image of a Nebraska State Patrol helicopter.
Troopers arrest Lincoln man after laser strike on State Patrol helicopter