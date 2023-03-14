Authorities: $87 million in cocaine, 2 bodies found on illegal submarine

Colombian authorities said they seized almost three tons of cocaine and found two bodies inside...
Colombian authorities said they seized almost three tons of cocaine and found two bodies inside an illegal submarine.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLOMBIA (CNN) - The Colombian Navy said it intercepted an illegal submarine ship that was transporting 2,643 kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride.

According to a statement from authorities, the cocaine is valued at over $87 million.

The destination of the shipment was Central America.

The military entered the boat, approximately 15 meters long, and found two bodies onboard and two people who were in poor health.

The two rescued people were transported to another ship to receive medical attention.

Colombian authorities seized almost three tons of cocaine and found two bodies inside an illegal submarine. (ARMADA DE COLOMBIA)

Officials said the rescued people and the deceased were taken to the city of Tumaco in the southwest of Colombia.

Authorities said there was an accident inside the semi-submersible vessel, which generated toxic gases from the fuel.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image of a Nebraska State Patrol helicopter.
Troopers arrest Lincoln man after laser strike on State Patrol helicopter
File image of Raccoon
Two raccoons test positive for disease that can be fatal for dogs, Lincoln Animal Control says
The funeral for Bob and Loveda Proctor is Friday in Aurora.
Funeral for Aurora couple scheduled Friday
The most recent burglary at The Highest Cloud happened on Saturday at 4:08 a.m.
Northeast Lincoln glass gallery shop burglarized for 3rd time in a month
The Huskers will begin their latest postseason run at home, playing host to Missouri State at 6...
Nebraska hosts Missouri State in round one of WNIT

Latest News

TC Energy executive testifies on pipeline burst
TC Energy executive testifies on pipeline burst
Bill would boost funding for career and technical education.
Bill would boost funding for career and technical education
Two people spotted cutting catalytic converter from car in north Lincoln; teen facing charges
Hundreds cited during state basketball weekends
Dozens of drivers arrested and hundreds cited during State Basketball weekends
Police officers stand guard near a crime scene where three Los Angeles police officers were...
Suicide ruled in death of man who shot 3 LAPD officers