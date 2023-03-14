Dozens of drivers arrested and hundreds cited during State Basketball weekends

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska State Troopers arrested 23 people for DUI and stopped 36 people for speeding at 100 miles per hour or more during both NSAA State Basketball tournament weekends that were held in Lincoln.

From March 1 though March 4 and March 8 through March 11, troopers across Nebraska worked to keep the roads safe during the busy travel weekends. The effort was made possible from grant funding from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

During the two weekends, troopers arrested 23 drivers for driving under the influence and stopped 36 drivers for speeding at 100 miles per hour or more. Additionally, troopers issued citations to:

710 drivers for speeding

22 drivers with an open alcohol container

53 drivers driving under suspension

13 drivers with no seatbelt

13 drivers with improper child restraint

11 people with minor in possession

During the two weekends, troopers also assisted 311 motorists that were in need of help on the road.

“Congratulations to all the teams who claimed state titles, and to all the teams that made it to state this year,” Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol said. “We’d like to thank all the teams and their fans for helping to keep Nebraska roads safe during the busy travel weekends.”

