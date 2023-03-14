Gold’s Building demolition adds to downtown development

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There are some big projects in the works to bring parts of downtown to new heights.

In the coming years, the city is expected to add two of its tallest buildings, but brick and mortar has to finish coming down at one of those locations before it can be built back up. At the Gold’s Building, they’re a few months into that process.

Coming close to its 100th birthday, the downtown staple near 10th and O streets is in the midst of a revitalization process. That includes completely tearing down the south side of the building.

“We found out [Monday] we’re about six or eight weeks from being complete with demolition on the south side of Gold’s,” said Mike Works, the owner of the building.

In its place, Works said there will be a high-rise that could be upwards of 20 stories tall. Developers plan to have shops, office space, and upscale living options inside. Construction of that should start next year and wrap up by 2026.

“There’s things you have to work out with the city,” Works said. “In this case, we had a bus stop to move. We had lane closures that everybody that’s driven down knows is going on, on 10th Street. Those sorts of things take a long time to get started.”

Revamping the north side of the building, which is six stories tall, is also coming along. Crews aren’t making any outer structural changes to the north side, but the inside has been gutted and renovation work is underway.

It’s slated to house a Hampton Inn hotel with about 100 rooms and a few restaurants which have yet to be announced. These projects are just a few of the many going into the area.

Across the street, the Terminal Building is in the midst of a renovation of its own as well as the former Lincoln Journal Star building, which will bring more apartments to the area.

And just approved Monday by the Lincoln City Council, the Lincoln Bold Project, which is slated to bring another skyscraper to the downtown area.

“To see all of these projects happening right on our doorstep is great to see for downtown Lincoln,” Works said.

So far, Gold’s Building developers are staying tight-lipped about who some of the tenants could be, like which shops and restaurants, but Works said they expect an announcement soon.

