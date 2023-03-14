Tuesday Forecast: Brief warming trend begins

By Brandon Rector
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The next couple of days will be much warmer than what we experienced Monday. Breezy to windy conditions return today and continue through Saturday. Precipitation and colder temperatures are likely Thursday.

Today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warmer and breezy. High temperatures will range from the mid 40s in far Eastern Nebraska to the low 60s for part of Western Nebraska and the panhandle. Winds this afternoon should be south at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Wednesday looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and windy. The warming trend will continue with highs in the low 60s to low 70s. Winds should be south at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

Wednesday High Temperatures
Wednesday High Temperatures(KOLN)

A low pressure system and cold front look to move through the area late Wednesday night into Thursday. There will likely be rain, wintry mix and snow early Thursday morning. Areas with rain and wintry mix to start the day will see precipitation turn to snow as the cold air moves in behind the front. At this time, there is potential for a flash freeze in parts of Central and Eastern Nebraska as well as North Central and Northeastern Kansas. This is when wet roads freeze over quickly causing slick conditions. Snow should wrap up from west to east Thursday evening. With strong winds likely, there will be reduced visibility as well. Wind gusts Thursday could be as high as 45 to 55 mph. Light ice accumulation and light to moderate snow accumulation is possible at this time.

Thursday High Temperatures
Thursday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Rain, wintry mix and snow is possible early Thursday morning.
Rain, wintry mix and snow is possible early Thursday morning.(KOLN)
Rain, wintry mix and snow is possible Thursday at noon.
Rain, wintry mix and snow is possible Thursday at noon.(KOLN)
Snow is possible for part of the area Thursday evening.
Snow is possible for part of the area Thursday evening.(KOLN)

It will remain cold with well below average temperatures Friday and this weekend. Friday looks windy and Saturday should be breezy. There is a chance of rain Monday.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

