Two people caught cutting catalytic converter from car in north Lincoln; teen facing charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A teenager is facing charges after the Lincoln Police Department claims he was one of two people caught cutting a catalytic converter from a car in north Lincoln.

Tuesday morning, around 1:26 a.m., officers were dispatched to an area of N 27th Street and Fletcher Avenue on a report of a larceny in progress.

According to LPD, the caller told dispatchers that it sounded like someone was trying to cut a catalytic converter from a car in the parking lot.

LPD said arriving officers located a 2013 Blue Hyundai Elantra, with a man in the driver’s seat‚ parked next to a 2005 Honda CRV.

Two men were under the CRV and police claim they were actively cutting the vehicle.

The Hyundai drove out of the lot and the two men under the CRV ran away.

LPD said one of the men, later identified as 17-year-old, was taken into custody.

The teenager was lodged at the Youth Assessment Center at the direction of Juvenile Probation, according to police, and from there he was referred for possession of burglar’s tools, criminal mischief, attempted theft by unlawful taking and resisting arrest.

According to LPD, investigators followed up with the Omaha Police Department and learned the Hyundai was stolen some time during the overnight hours from the 1400 block of N 154th.

Investigators estimate the damage to the Honda at $250.

