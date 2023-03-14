Tyrese and Trey Songz to perform at CHI Health Center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - R&B artists Tyrese and Trey Songz are making a stop at the CHI Health Center as part of a nationwide tour this summer.

Tyrese Gibson and Trey Songz are headlining A Night 2 Remember, a nationwide tour also featuring 112, H-Town and J Holiday.

The five R&B stars will perform June 10 at the CHI Health Center.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster and the CHI Health Center Box Office.

