Tyrese and Trey Songz to perform at CHI Health Center

This Oct. 28, 2016 file photo shows Trey Songz performing during the Power 99 Powerhouse 2016...
This Oct. 28, 2016 file photo shows Trey Songz performing during the Power 99 Powerhouse 2016 in Philadelphia.(WTVG)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - R&B artists Tyrese and Trey Songz are making a stop at the CHI Health Center as part of a nationwide tour this summer.

Tyrese Gibson and Trey Songz are headlining A Night 2 Remember, a nationwide tour also featuring 112, H-Town and J Holiday.

The five R&B stars will perform June 10 at the CHI Health Center.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster and the CHI Health Center Box Office.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image of a Nebraska State Patrol helicopter.
Troopers arrest Lincoln man after laser strike on State Patrol helicopter
File image of Raccoon
Two raccoons test positive for disease that can be fatal for dogs, Lincoln Animal Control says
The most recent burglary at The Highest Cloud happened on Saturday at 4:08 a.m.
Northeast Lincoln glass gallery shop burglarized for 3rd time in a month
The funeral for Bob and Loveda Proctor is Friday in Aurora.
Funeral for Aurora couple scheduled Friday
The Huskers will begin their latest postseason run at home, playing host to Missouri State at 6...
Nebraska hosts Missouri State in round one of WNIT

Latest News

Jordyn Keeney raises her hand while refereeing the 2023 Class C2 Boys State Championship.
Keeney breaking barriers as female referee
Jordyn Keeney officiated the Class C2 State Championship game between Amherst and Freeman
Jordyn Keeney officiated the Class C2 State Championship game between Amherst and Freeman
The funeral for Bob and Loveda Proctor is Friday in Aurora.
Funeral for Aurora couple scheduled Friday
The Huskers will begin their latest postseason run at home, playing host to Missouri State at 6...
Nebraska hosts Missouri State in round one of WNIT
Nebraska hosts Missouri State in round one of WNIT
Nebraska hosts Missouri State in round one of WNIT