Finalists named for next Nebraska Commissioner of Education

Lisa Coons, Brian Maher, Melissa Poloncic
Lisa Coons, Brian Maher, Melissa Poloncic(press release)
By David Jespersen, Administrator, Office of Public Information & Communications
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Department of Education) - The ad hoc search committee of the Nebraska State Board of Education has identified four finalists in the search for Nebraska’s next Commissioner of Education.

“The Board received a strong slate applicants and while choosing finalists was not an easy task, we feel very confident in our selections,” Board President Patti Gubbels said. “Each finalist brings a unique perspective and extensive experience that will benefit our state.”

Finalists for the position in alphabetical order include:

  • Dr. Lisa Coons, Chief Academic Officer for the Tennessee Department of Education, Nashville, Tennessee.
  • Dr. Brian Maher, CEO and Executive Director of the South Dakota Board of Regents, Pierre, South Dakota.
  • Dr. Melissa Poloncic, Superintendent, DC West Community Schools, Valley, Nebraska.
  • Dr. Summer Stephens, Superintendent of Schools and CTE Administrator for Churchill County School District, Fallon, Nevada.

Finalists were selected after a comprehensive search in partnership with the professional recruiting firm, McPherson and Jacobson. Feedback from a community survey and a public work session with board members helped develop the desired experiences and qualities of the next commissioner.

The Board plans to interview the finalists in public meetings on March 30. Each candidate will also meet with various small groups throughout the day that will include NDE staff members and educational partners. The State Board plans to hold a public meeting on March 31 to select the next Commissioner of Education.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people spotted cutting catalytic converter from car in north Lincoln; teen facing charges
File image of Raccoon
Two raccoons test positive for disease that can be fatal for dogs, Lincoln Animal Control says
Hundreds cited during state basketball weekends
Dozens of drivers arrested and hundreds cited during State Basketball weekends
Gold’s Building demolition adds to downtown development
Gold’s Building demolition adds to downtown development
Jordyn Keeney raises her hand while refereeing the 2023 Class C2 Boys State Championship.
Keeney breaking barriers as female referee

Latest News

Wednesday High Temperatures
Wednesday Forecast: Warm and Windy
The scooters became a permanent fixture in March of 2022.
Electric scooters make their seasonal debut to downtown Lincoln
Lincoln Police Dept. LPD
Man arrested and stolen firearm found following incident downtown
no Nebraska sports betting yet
No Nebraska casino sports betting during March Madness