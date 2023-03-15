Huskers host last practice before WNIT

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska women’s basketball hosted their last practice before the start of the postseason on Tuesday. The Huskers host Missouri State in the first round of the 2023 WNIT at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday.

Nebraska was one of the bubble teams for the NCAA Tournament this season and after a loss in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament their fate was sealed to likely not get a bid.

“Our goal was to make the NCAA tournament but coach said yesterday that those dreams change and we have another opportunity to cut down nets at the end of the season so we’re excited,” senior guard Sam Haiby said.

On a positive note the Huskers will have an advantage in the postseason getting the chance to play more games in PBA than they originally thought.

“We thought senior day was going to be our last time playing at home so that was really exciting to hear that we’re going to host at PBA and be able to play in front of our fans again,” sophomore center Alexis Markowski said.

The Huskers tipoff against Missouri State in the first round of the WNIT on March 15th at 6 o’clock p.m.

