Justice Dept, SEC probing collapse of Silicon Valley Bank

The probe will focus on how regulators, including some feds, missed the financial storm. (CNN, POOL, WMUR, WCVB, FEDERALRESERVE.GOV, STRINGR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission have launched investigations into the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

The investigations – which are separate inquiries – are in the early stages and will also examine the actions of the bank’s senior executives, the person said.

The Justice Department’s investigation involves federal prosecutors in California, along with prosecutors involved in fraud cases, the person said.

The person was not authorized to publicly discuss the specific details of the ongoing investigations and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Silicon Valley Bank crumbled in what is the largest closure of a U.S. lender since 2008. (CNN, WHDH, POOL, STRINGR, CBS’ “FACE THE NATION”, FDIC)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people spotted cutting catalytic converter from car in north Lincoln; teen facing charges
File image of Raccoon
Two raccoons test positive for disease that can be fatal for dogs, Lincoln Animal Control says
Hundreds cited during state basketball weekends
Dozens of drivers arrested and hundreds cited during State Basketball weekends
Gold’s Building demolition adds to downtown development
Gold’s Building demolition adds to downtown development
File image of a Nebraska State Patrol helicopter.
Troopers arrest Lincoln man after laser strike on State Patrol helicopter

Latest News

Lumber is stored in the yard at East Coast Lumber, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Hampstead, N.H....
US wholesale inflation fell last month on lower food costs
Wednesday High Temperatures
Wednesday Forecast: Warm and Windy
Alex Morisey lifts himself out of his wheelchair in his room at a nursing home in Philadelphia,...
In nursing homes, impoverished live final days on pennies
no Nebraska sports betting yet
No Nebraska casino sports betting during March Madness