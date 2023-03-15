LPD, CEDARS youth shelter hosts inaugural ‘Chili with the Chief’ cook-off

LPD and CEDARS youth shelter hosted the inaugural 'Chili with the Chief' Cookoff on Wednesday.
By Ryan Valenta
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Depending on where you grew up, you may have either paired your chili with cinnamon rolls, or even cornbread. On Wednesday, two community organizations joined forces to bring both traditions to the table.

On Wednesday, Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins and kids at the CEDARS youth shelter in Lincoln came together and participated in the inaugural ‘Chili with the Chief’ cook-off.

The kids made side dishes of cinnamon rolls, cornbread, and beef chili, while Chief Ewins made her own personal white turkey chili recipe to compete for the best chili award.

“Our goal especially on things like this is for years down the line, the kids don’t look back and say ‘Oh this is the spring break I had to spend in a shelter,” Allyson Rickertsen, Program Director of CEDARS Crisis Stabilization Emergency Shelter said. “We want them to look back and say ‘this is the spring break I got to meet a mayor, and we had a chili cook-off with the chief.’”

Judges of the two chilis included local dignitaries like Dish’s Executive Chef Rachel McGill, Butterfly Bakery’s Katie Dunn, and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.

The three judges ranked both chilis on a scale from one to five, and in a close call, the CEDARS chili edged Chief Ewins’ chili by one vote.

“The chili was amazing,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said. “It was great to meet some of the youth here who helped it all come together. Raising their expectations for the future is what this is all about.”

Both Chief Ewins and CEDARS are aiming to keep this a yearly tradition with other dish possibilities for the future.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people spotted cutting catalytic converter from car in north Lincoln; teen facing charges
Hundreds cited during state basketball weekends
Dozens of drivers arrested and hundreds cited during State Basketball weekends
File image of Raccoon
Two raccoons test positive for disease that can be fatal for dogs, Lincoln Animal Control says
Gold’s Building demolition adds to downtown development
Gold’s Building demolition adds to downtown development
(Photo: Kyle Bauer; KCLY Radio) TC Energy says shut down the Keystone Pipeline system Thursday,...
Keystone oil pipeline was pushed to bounds of its permit before Kansas spill

Latest News

A Ralston state senator says he's had a change of heart in proposing an amendment LB626.
Ralston senator files amendment to six-week abortion ban bill
Wilber, the site of the murder of Sydney Loofe, is an example of a county that avoided a...
State commission which defends suspects in high profile cases, running out of money
State commission which defends suspects in high profile cases, running out of money
State commission which defends suspects in high profile cases, running out of money
Sen. Riepe introduces amendment in 'Heartbeat Bill'
Sen. Riepe introduces amendment in 'Heartbeat Bill'
LPD, CEDARS youth shelter hosts inaugural 'Chili with the Chief' cook-off
LPD, CEDARS, Hosts 'chili with the chief' cookoff