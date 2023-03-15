LPD will take extra measures to help reduce DUI’s and crashes on St. Patrick’s Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police will be conducting a special enforcement detail to reduce the number of vehicle crashes and DUI violations on St. Patrick’s Day.

LPD announced they will be taking extra measures to reduce the number of traffic crashes and impaired drivers while also promoting responsible sales and service of alcoholic beverages throughout the city on Friday, March 17.

Officers will be added to each of Lincoln’s four demographic police teams to conduct alcohol compliance checks at various licensed liquor establishments. Officers will also conduct a high visibility traffic enforcement detail with emphasis placed on traffic and DUI violations.

Grant funding for the extra officers participating will be provided by the Nebraska Department of Transportation-Highway Safety Office.

