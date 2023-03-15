Man arrested and stolen firearm found following incident downtown

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recovered a stolen firearm and arrested a man following an incident in downtown last week.

On Friday, March 10th, at 8:24 p.m. LPD officers were dispatched to the area of 8th & P Streets on a weapons violation.

According to LPD, a 23-year-old man reported he was dropping his girlfriend off in the area when a vehicle pulled up behind him and started honking its horn.

LPD said the man claimed that the driver of the vehicle also started yelling at him, the victim told the other driver to be patient while he waited for his girlfriend to get into her vehicle and drive away.

The victim reportedly told officers that the other vehicle then pulled alongside him and the driver pointed a black revolver style handgun at him.

Investigators said the driver was later identified as 24-year-old Riley Scott.

Tuesday night at 11:45 p.m. officers with the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force saw Scott leaving a residence near 32nd and R Streets.

LPD said that officers were aware Scott was wanted in connection with the disturbance on March 10th.

According to LPD, officers got out of their patrol vehicles and Scott ran away, and officers claim that they saw Scott reach for something in his waistband, discard a towel and then was hold something in his right hand.

Scott ran into and fell over a small chain link fence, according to police, and as he fell over the fence, officers claim they heard what sounded like a metal object hit and slide over the ground.

LPD said there was a struggle as Scott was taken into custody.

Officers claim they found a Taurus 9mm handgun and determined it had been reported stolen on October 7th, 2022, near 48th and Huntington.

LPD also claims they found three syringes containing methamphetamine residue.

Scott was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substance, terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, among other charges.

