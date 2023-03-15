Nebraska traffic deaths down in February compared to 2022, four-year average

Nebraska Department of Transportation logo
Nebraska Department of Transportation logo(PHOTO: @NebraskaDOT Facebook page)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Traffic deaths were down considerably in February compared to the last several years.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation reports 15 people died in crashes on Nebraska roadways last month. The deaths occurred in 14 crashes.

Nine of those killed were not using seatbelts, with three marked as using and another three marked as unknown.

One fatality took place on the interstate. Eight were on other highways, and six were on local roads. Icy roads were believed to be a factor in one of the deaths.

This year’s number is down from 41 at this time last year, and down 42% from the 2019-2022 average number of fatalities.

