Police search for missing Kearney man after he failed to show up to work

Patrick Weber was last seen in Council Bluffs.
Patrick Weber was last seen in Council Bluffs.(Council Bluffs Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities are trying to locate a missing Kearney man after he did not show up to work one day.

On March 4, Family members of 56-year-old Patrick Weber filed a missing person report with the Council Bluffs Police Department when Weber failed to return to Kearney and attend work.

Officers said Weber traveled to Council Bluffs, IA on Feb. 27 and checked into a hotel near Interstate 80 and the South Expressway. He was last seen in Council Bluffs.

Weber’s vehicle, a blue Buick LeSabre with NE Plate 9E7999, was last seen, parked and unoccupied, on March 6 in the 8200 Block of South 48th Street in Bellevue.

Anyone with information on Weber’s whereabouts or his vehicle is asked to contact the Council Bluffs Police Department at 712-328-4728.

Patrick Weber's car
Patrick Weber's car(Council Bluffs Police Department)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people spotted cutting catalytic converter from car in north Lincoln; teen facing charges
File image of Raccoon
Two raccoons test positive for disease that can be fatal for dogs, Lincoln Animal Control says
Hundreds cited during state basketball weekends
Dozens of drivers arrested and hundreds cited during State Basketball weekends
Gold’s Building demolition adds to downtown development
Gold’s Building demolition adds to downtown development
(Photo: Kyle Bauer; KCLY Radio) TC Energy says shut down the Keystone Pipeline system Thursday,...
Keystone oil pipeline was pushed to bounds of its permit before Kansas spill

Latest News

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings cover parts of central and eastern Nebraska...
Thursday Forecast: Winter storm brings rain, snow, ice, high winds, and falling temperatures
Wilber, the site of the murder of Sydney Loofe, is an example of a county that avoided a...
State commission which defends suspects in high profile cases, running out of money
Jamie Balluch's body was found last month in a grain bin.
OSHA begins investigation into Bruning elevator
Lincoln Fire & Rescue
Lincoln receives recognition for outstanding cardiac arrest response